Tres Carnales Taquería — a popular spot in Edmonton for Mexican food — is officially closing this weekend.

If you ask an Edmontonian where to find the best tacos, there’s a good chance Tres Carnales Taquería will be mentioned. This Mexican restaurant offers up traditional dishes with new, flavourful twists, like the amazing beef brisket taco topped with chiles, spices, and beer.

It’s a closure that will affect many regular diners who have come to adore the food here after an impressive 12 years of service.

“After 12 amazing years of serving #tacosforthepeople, we have made the difficult decision to permanently shut down operations,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

The last day of service for the adored restaurant is Saturday, January 14.

“We are so incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of your lives over the years, doing what we love and sharing it with you.”

“To our hardworking staff, past and current – we love you!” the post continued. “Your dedication, ability to adapt and general love and passion for our concept helped to put us on the map and the memories and friendships we have built will forever be cherished.”

We will miss this spot and all of the incredible food items the kitchen has created and served over the years, like the house-made chips and guac, slow-roasted al pastor tacos, and the papas fritas with traditional fried potatoes, choice of protein that comes with its own corresponding salsa, queso fresco, and cilantro.

This is a major loss for the city of Edmonton, so stop in, say hello, and try the food one last time.

“Please, come by for a taco or 4 this week,” stated the restaurant. “We’d love to see you before we all move on!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tres Carnales Taquería (@trescarnales)

Tres Carnales Taquería

Address: 10119 100a Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram