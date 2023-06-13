This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past month saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city. YEG has some fantastic restaurants, but new ones always offer an exciting culinary adventure.

Lucky for you, we’ve made a list to make the most out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened restaurants in Edmonton that you must try.

Sabor de Los Andes is a very popular Colombian food truck in Edmonton.

Known for serving authentic Latin American food, the team recently opened its first storefront at 10985 127th Street in YEG.

Address: 10985 127th Street, Edmonton

This new venue is a music establishment with a disco, retro, arcade game feel, and it’s going to consistently have live DJ sets and shows. It’s definitely going to become one of the best places to dance in YEG.

Address: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

This is a place for modern Japanese cuisine with a North American influence, serving lunch, dinner, and drinks.

Address: 6138 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton

This popular chain is known for its quick-serve, mouth-watering overstuffed subs, fresh salads, and legendary made-to-order fries.

This new outpost is located in Sherwood Park at 222 Baseline Road #326.

Address: 222 Baseline Road #326, Sherwood Park

Fu’s Repair Shop, a late-night cocktail bar with dumplings, DJs, and a dim sum brunch, just moved to a new YEG location.

Its old space was beautiful, with a creative and fun food and drink menu, but it appears that the popular restaurant has outgrown the spot. It closed on June 4, but the closure was a short one. The team reopened on Friday, June 9 on Jasper Avenue.

Tasty House, a new noodle restaurant, just opened in Edmonton.

The concept of this spot is a Chinese and Japanese noodle restaurant, and it’s located in the University of Alberta area. It’s perfect for students and worth the trip over for everyone else.

Address: 11113 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton

This “neighbourhood Japanese restaurant” has a menu concept inspired by the street food of Tokyo, with everything from small plate items like yakitori skewers to family-style share platters.

Address: 16408 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

