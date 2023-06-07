Japonais Bistro, a very popular Japanese spot in Edmonton, has just opened its second location.

This is a place for modern Japanese cuisine with a North American influence, serving lunch, dinner, and drinks.

This new spot is located in the Windermere community. The first location is at 11806 Jasper Avenue.

The menu concept is modern-style Japanese food including appetizers, makimono, sushi, sashimi, sides, and main dishes.

Appetizers include tuna nachos, grilled squid, hot stone plates, and new-style sashimi served seared with hot olive oil and yuzu soy sauce.

There are so many makimono sushi rolls to choose from as well, from the classic dynamite roll to new creations like the tempura roll truffle fry made with tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño, shitake mushroom, and topped with truffle mayo and sweet soy sauce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Japonais Windermere (@japonais_windermere)

Chicken teriyaki and eel bibimbap are a few of the main a la carte dishes, with plenty of udon choices as well, like the lobster cream made with lobster, shrimp, seasonal vegetables, udon noodles, and cream. The sides are a must too, with spins on classics, like the spinach wakame and edamame prepared with anchovies and garlic.

The bar makes this lively spot serving dishes with flair even more fun, serving cocktails, sake, wine, beer, and even a few specialty drop shots.

This new space also has an omakase bar that will serve fresh fish flown in directly from Japan.

The first location is a go-to Japanese spot so it’s refreshing and exciting to have another one in YEG.

Japonais Bistro — Windermere

Address: 6138 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton

Instagram