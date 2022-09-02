Trying to beat the summer heat by looking for the best ice cream spots in Edmonton?

Look no further.

Luckily, YEG is bursting with incredible places to get yourself a sundae, soft serve, or a handcrafted ice cream cone. There seems to be an outstanding locally owned shop in every neighbourhood.

Here are six places to get the best ice cream in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Made by Marcus (@madebymarcus)

This shop on Whyte Avenue is a complete hot spot for ice cream lovers.

The limited and sometimes seasonal flavours are a complete treat, alongside flavour favourites like Double Cookies & Cream and Lemon Curd Blueberry. We suggest allotting some time to visit as there is usually a lineup of people waiting to get a taste of the renowned ice cream.

Address: 10426 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-705-7015

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kind Ice Cream (@kindicecream)

Packed with a consistent rotating list of flavours and mainstays, Kind Ice Cream serves up delicious small-batch ice cream that is made in Edmonton.

Founded in 2019, it has since expanded to two stores in the city. Try the Birthday Cake, Real Deal Strawberry, or Deep Dark Chocolate flavours.

Ritchie Location

Address: 9551 76th Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 587-759-0080

Highlands Location

Address: 6507 112th Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-474-5547

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Rabbit Ice Cream (@whiterabbit_icecream)

This ice cream food truck specializes in small-batch ice cream made in Alberta. Scooping out more than a dozen flavours, White Rabbit Ice Cream is one of the newest ice cream players in the city, launching in May 2021.

Address: Various locations. See schedule here.

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yelo’d Ice Cream + Bake Shoppe (@yelod_icecream)

Specializing in Filipino Fusion soft serve ice cream, Yelo’d provides a blast of flavours, changing every two weeks. Yelo’d stands out for its colourful and smooth-flowing creations.

Address: 10150A 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-994-9356

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRIZZLE ICE CREAM (@drizzleicecreamyeg)

This soft serve spot offers six handcrafted premium sundaes, 12 different flavours of Belgian chocolate dips, house-baked Belgian waffles, as well as vegan soft serve options.

Address: 10322 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twice Cream (@twicecream.yeg)

Making one-of-a-kind ice cream, Twice Cream has flavours inspired by desserts and ingredients from all over the world.

Some bold flavours on the menu include dark cherry lemon curd, rose saffron pistachio, maple butter slated walnut, and Brazilian-Canadian coffee.

Address: 10983 127th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

With files from Laine Mitchell