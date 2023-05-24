Feng Donburi, an exciting new Japanese restaurant, just opened in Edmonton.

This “neighbourhood Japanese restaurant” has a menu concept inspired by the street food of Tokyo, with everything from small plate items like yakitori skewers to family-style share platters.



This exciting new sport opened in May in the increasingly vibrant Ambleside in Windermere community.

There is an extensive sushi list as well, prepared by expert chefs to create made-to-order fresh sashimi, sushi, and signature rolls, like the Mexican roll with tempura shrimp, avocado, spicy tuna, tempura crunch, and hot sauce.

The Donburi bowls are a huge hit here as well, with options like the Tuna Lover’s Bowl (Albacore tuna, Japanese pickles, wasabi soy sauce, Feng special sushi rice) and the Unagi Don (BBQ eel, Japanese pickles, sweet corn, crispy fried onions, cucumber, and unagi sauce on rice).

As if that wasn’t enough, there are also salads, cones, hosomaki, udon noodle bowls, and appetizers like tempura, gyoza, takoyaki, baked mussels, chicken wings, and even poutine, to name a few.

The menu here is as fun as it is large, so check it out the next time you’re in the area.

Address: 16408 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

