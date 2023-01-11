Best New York-style pizza restaurants in Edmonton
Looking for the best New York-style pizza in Edmonton?
So many places have their own unique version of pizza. Detroit has the crispy edges, Chicago has the deep dish, California has the veggie, the Margherita in Naples, and so on.
The best in the world might just be The Big Apple.
Unless you are lucky enough to travel there all the time, you might find yourself searching for that authentically NY bite of pie. These are typically pizzas with a large hand-tossed thin crust that are often sold in wide slices. The crust is thick and crisp only along its edge, but if it’s done correctly, it’s still soft and thin enough to be folded in half in that classic New York way.
- You might also like:
- Authentic Indian and Latin-inspired food spot serving naan tacos opens in Edmonton
- Celebrity Chef Matty Matheson chronicles his experience at the Golden Globes
- Super popular Edmonton taco spot closing this weekend after 12 years in business
Here are our choices for the best New York-style pizza restaurants in Edmonton.
Tony’s Pizza Palace
View this post on Instagram
This is easily one of the best New York-style pizza restaurants in Calgary.
This Italian spot has been serving YEG for over 60 years, with the fact they are the city’s first-ever NY pizza spot. Made the traditional way, guests can choose their size and toppings for this iconic dish.
Address: 9605 111th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Ragazzi
View this post on Instagram
Boasting authentic, hand-tossed thin-crust pizza, Ragazzi is a go-to if you are in the mood for Italian, New York-style pizza.
Address: 8110 82nd Avenue, Edmonton
Sepp’s
View this post on Instagram
Sepp’s Pizza dishes out massive, mouth-watering New York-style pizza pies. Overflowing with toppings, The Double Pep and The Meat Lover are classics. If you are a simple cheese lover, Sepp’s Classic Cheese is fire.
Address: 11053 86th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Community Taps & Pizza
View this post on Instagram
New York- and Detroit-style pizza are both available here, depending on where your tastes lie.
Prefer a thinner-crust pizza topped with mozzarella, grana padano, oregano, and a garlic-oiled crust? Then go with the New York pizza menu.
The classics are all here, but this is a modern pizza joint, after all. The kale pesto, pizza corner donair, and bacon mushroom truffle are just three choices from over 20 different pizzas.
Address: 8232 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton