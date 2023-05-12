Jon Smith Subs, a Florida-based sandwich shop, has just opened its second Canadian location in Edmonton.

This popular chain is known for its quick-serve, mouth-watering overstuffed subs, fresh salads, and legendary made-to-order fries.

This new outpost is located in Sherwood Park at 222 Baseline Road #326.

Canada’s first Jon Smith Subs is located at Unit 160 – 180 Legacy Main Street SE in Calgary and it opened in 2021, serving up drool-worthy sandwiches.

The menu features more than 24 subs, like the Steak Bomb, Cuban, Gator, and the Italian Cold Cut. It also serves fresh salads, wraps, bowls, and a daily breakfast until 11 am.

“We’re thrilled to open the second Jon Smith Subs in Canada, and to be bringing its unique brand of larger-than-life subs to the community in Sherwood Park,” said Altaf Maredia, one of the partners running the new location, in a media release.

“We take pride in our fresh ingredients and exceptional customer service, and we’re excited to share that with the people of Sherwood Park.”

Jon Smith Subs was founded in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida, with the goal to serve overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak, real chicken breast, and fresh giant deli subs.

The company uses the highest quality meats and ingredients, offers made-to-order fries, and bakes its bread fresh every day. The sandwich shop guarantees large-portioned, mouth-watering subs that are fresh and delicious.

This new location is part of a larger Canadian expansion, with four new locations under construction in Alberta and Ontario and a plan to open nine more in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Address: 222 Baseline Road #326, Sherwood Park

