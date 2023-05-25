10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 26 to 28

It is the last weekend of May and there are so many fun things to do in Calgary with two huge attractions now open.

Plus, it is a new era for sports in this city.

Here are 10 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary with Downhill karting returning to Winsport. Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver their way through 50 twists and turns all while you are flying downhill, descending over 100 m.

Address: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 7 pm in May; Friday to Monday, 1 to 7 pm starting June 1; 1 to 7 pm daily starting June 26

Tickets: Start at $28

What: Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right on-site to keep the fun going. And there are more than just rides at Calaway Park. The CP Spray n’ Play waterpark is the perfect spot to cool off on a cool day. You can also take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.

When: Open weekends from May 20 to June 25, daily from June 29 to September 4, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9

Time: 10 am to 7 pm from May 20 through September 3, and 11 am to 5 pm from September 10 to October 10

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission

What: Back for its third year, the Calgary Black Film Festival “aims to amplify the voices of Afro-descendants.” Through 40 films and various panels, this hybrid third edition is aimed at the public from all communities, highlighting the talent of creators from diverse backgrounds and making room for them to reflect on the issues they face.

When: May 26 to 29

Where: Globe Cinema — 617 8th Avenue SW

Price: $59 for a weekend pass

What: Calgary’s new pro basketball team tips off its inaugural season with a battle of Alberta against the Edmonton Stingers.

When: May 27

Where: Winsport — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: 4 pm

Tickets: Start at $37

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland Experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: From now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: From now to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another season at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more: more to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening.

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun, even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland Experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

What: A Nickelback exhibit is here to remind Calgary fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.