Neverland: A boozy cocktail experience hits Calgary this fall

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Aug 10 2022, 7:41 pm
Courtesy of Neverland - An Immersive "Peter Pan"-Inspired Bar
Neverland, an immersive and boozy cocktail experience with a fun Peter Pan theme, is coming to Calgary this fall.

Coming to YYC in a secret location on from October 5 to February 28, this cocktail adventure is from the same adventurous minds behind The Alice Cocktail Experience.

Neverland

Courtesy of Neverland – An Immersive “Peter Pan”-Inspired Bar

You’ll never want to grow up at this secret party as you leave reality behind and dive into the timeless literary classic and take part in fun games, explore rooms, and sip delicious drinks.

Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will also be able to immerse themselves in this fantasy world by trying hook toss and archery, walking the famous plank, and making the brew of belief to save the iconic Tinkerbell.

After arriving in Neverland, you’ll be able to see and do what Peter Pan and the other lost boys experienced. Explore the Blue Lagoon, climb aboard the Jolly Roger, and hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout.

Neverland

The night will begin in the bedroom of Wendy, John, and Michael for some storytelling, and ideally, finish at the tiki bar for themed drinks like pixie dust shots or Mai Tais.

This entire enchanted experience will take about 90 minutes.

“Dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough.”

This is a quote said by the titular Peter Pan and soon you could find yourself in the middle of a dream-like Neverland party!

Neverland – An Immersive “Peter Pan”-Inspired Bar

When: October 5, 2022, to February 28, 2023
Where: Secret location
Price: $45 per person; buy here

Instagram

