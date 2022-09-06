A Potion Putt wizard-themed mini-golf course is coming to Calgary this winter.

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

Just like in the famous books and movies, guests of this interactive experience will also be able to immerse themselves by trying magical-themed cauldron cocktails, butterscotch beer, alcoholic potions, and magical mocktails.

It’s a great family event for golfers of all ages, with all tee times before 5 pm being totally family-friendly. After 5 pm, this magical time is for adult wizards only!

Grab your broom, your wand, and your putter, and get ready to create some magic at the mini-putt.

Potion Putt

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

