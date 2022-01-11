“When I used to read fairy tales, I fancied that kind of thing never happened, and now here I am in the middle of one!”

This is a quote said by the titular Alice in Alice in Wonderland, and soon you can find yourself in the middle of a fairly-tale-like experience.

Coming to Calgary’s SunnyCider House on January 27 is a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland inspired cocktails.

Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will also be able to immerse themselves in this fantasy world by playing croquet with flamingos, painting roses red, and devouring “Eat Me” cake!

After arriving in Wonderland, Alice was forced to solve riddles and challenges from quirky characters like the Mad Hatter, and you will have to do the same here. Correct answers throughout the night will allow you to unlock all of the ingredients you’ll need to create your two enchanted teapot cocktails.

This entire enchanted experience will take about 90 minutes.

This will be a tea party to remember, so practice your best mischievous Cheshire Cat grin and join the adventure.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

When: January 27 to March 26, 2022

Where: SunnyCider House – 3300 14 Avenue NE Unit 1, Calgary

Price: $47 per person; buy here

