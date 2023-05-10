The Calgary Stampede released its list of the wild, wacky, and wonderful food you’ll find on the Midway this July, and there are some truly inventive creations.

There are so many things every Stampeder needs to do and enjoying the Midway food is high up on that list. Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth, prefer something more savoury, or want to challenge your taste buds with spicy heat, there’s sure to be something for you this summer.

Ranging from elk pizza to crab boas and more, the 2023 Calgary Stampede food roster doesn’t disappoint.

Dished has your first look at a few of the unique offerings, so get ready to drool – and prepare your tastebuds for the Stampede, running July 7 to 16, 2023.

Elkeroni Pizza

Avatara Pizza

This unique pizza pretty much tastes like pepperoni pizza but there’s nothing wrong with that.

Spider Bao

The Dumpling Hero

One of the best things we tried, this bao truck has options for soft shell crab, pork belly, and fried pickle baos. They are dressed to perfection.

Super Seafood Michelada

Happy Fish

You don’t really think of fresh seafood when you think of the Calgary Stampede, but this refreshing drink was amazing.

This refreshing dish, inspired by the famous Mexican Michelada cocktail, is made using Clamato, original spices, and sauces and garnished with shrimp, octopus, squid, fruit, and cucumber. There’s also a touch of orange soda in it.

Habanero Cherry Ice Cream Taco

V Burger

V Burger is one of the most popular burger joints in YYC, and this year at the Midway the team will be there serving up waffle cone tacos that are filled with vanilla ice cream and habanero cherry sauce. It’s then dipped in chocolate and garnished with sweet pop-rock sprinkles.

If it’s blistering hot out, and it always is, seek this spot out.

Mini Donut Boba Lemonade

Family Squeezed Lemonade

Family Squeezed Lemonade is one of the most popular vendors you’ll come across at the Midway, and this year, it has this boba option made with “mini donut milk,” shaken with classic lemonade, honey popping boba and finished with a cinnamon sugar mini donut on top.

La Catira Pilosa (Spicy Blonde)

Arepas Ranch

This arepa was delicious, filled with shredded marinated chicken, cheese, and avocado, and topped with a homemade habanero hot sauce.

Cheesy Sweet Chili Heat “Diablo Dog”

Burgers & Wurst

This spicy option has pocket dawg vibes but with a huge 10+ inch jalapeño cheddar smokie infused and topped with Sweet Chili Heat Doritos and hot melted nacho cheese sauce.

In addition to these dishes, check out some of the wildest food items the Calgary Stampede has seen over the years.