14 things to do in Calgary this weekend: June 2 to 4

It is the first weekend of June, and there is no shortage of great things to do in Calgary including a classic festival making its return.

Here are 14 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

Lilac Festival kicks off the summer with its 32nd festival. The free, one-day party takes place on Sunday, June 4 from 10 am to 6 pm along trendy 4th Street SW. Not only that, they’ve now expanded onto 17th Avenue between 2nd and 5th Street SW.

When: June 4

Where: 4th Street SW and 17th Avenue SW

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Cost: Free

To celebrate Rogers coming together with Shaw, they’re hosting a free concert for

valued customers featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Darius Rucker with special guests The Reklaws and Kyle McKearney. The show will be hosted by Calgary native and host of Canada’s Got Talent, Lindsay Ell. Taking place at Scotiabank Saddledome, doors will open at 6:00 pm followed by the concert starting at 7:00 pm. For the event, Rogers will be partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary, donating $10 for every ticket scanned with the goal of raising over $100K. Select Rogers & Shaw customers will be invited via email; tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis. Non-customers can win tickets through our Rogers Moments contest (rogers.com/calgaryconcert), local radio partners and at select

retail locations. To learn more, visit their website.

When: Thursday, June 1

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 55 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary,

Tickets: Free and via email, more information via Rogers

What: Check out one of the nicest sports venues in the city and support Cavalry FC as they take on Forge FC at Spruce Meadows Saturday afternoon.

When: June 3

Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Time: 2 pm

Cost: Start at $29

What: There are some really interesting events and performances happening all month long at Calgary Public Library locations across the city. From storytelling to history lessons to dreamcatcher making, there is something for everyone to learn from and enjoy.

Where: Calgary Public Library locations across the city

When: June 1 to June 29

What: A Nickelback exhibit is here to remind Calgary fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: The weather is turning around and camping season is here, which means it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.

Where: Various locations in and around Calgary

What: An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary with Downhill karting returning to Winsport. Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver their way through 50 twists and turns all while you are flying downhill, descending over 100 m.

Address: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Hours: Friday to Monday, 1 to 7 pm starting June 1; 1 to 7 pm daily starting June 26

Tickets: Start at $28

What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Where: Bow and Elbow River

What: Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right on-site to keep the fun going. And there are more than just rides at Calaway Park. The CP Spray n’ Play waterpark is the perfect spot to cool off on a cool day. You can also take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.

When: Open weekends from May 20 to June 25, daily from June 29 to September 4, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9

Time: 10 am to 7 pm from May 20 through September 3, and 11 am to 5 pm from September 10 to October 10

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission

What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland Experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: From now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: From now to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another season at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more: more to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening.

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW