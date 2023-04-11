A popular Calgary festival is expanding onto 17th Ave

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the highlights of the Calgary summer festival season is expanding as Lilac Festival will now spill over to 17th Avenue.

The popular Calgary festival that goes along 4th Street in Mission from Elbow Drive to 12th Avenue will now expand onto the super popular 17th Avenue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilac Festival Calgary (@lilacfestyyc)

You’ll now be able to enjoy even more great vendors for Lilac Fest this year as they take over 17th Avenue between 2nd and 5th Street SW.

That means even more live performers, food trucks, and vendors to enjoy.

And with the popular Calgary festival expanding onto 17th Avenue, we’ll also get to enjoy some extended patios to take full advantage of the amazing Calgary summer weather.

And of course, there is always lots to do for the whole family with a bouncer for kids, plus six stages featuring up-and-coming local talent showcasing their stuff for the thousands of people who flock to Lilac Fest every year.

This year Lilac Fest is on Sunday, June 4 from 10 am to 6 pm and is free for everyone to check out.

Lilac Fest 2023

When: Sunday, June 4

Where: 4th Street SW and 17th Avenue SW

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Cost: Free