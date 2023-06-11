18 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: June 12 to 18

June continues with many more amazing things to do in Calgary this week, including some major concerts with new artists and classic acts.

There is also an event for the whole family, including your dog!

Here are 18 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: This Father’s Day, treat your dad to a memorable experience at The Military Museums! Join them for an exciting Father’s Day celebration tailored just for this special occasion. Explore their remarkable collection of historical weapons, exclusively showcased for dads. Check out impressive military vehicles and engage in fun family activities. And, of course, indulge in delicious food! They have partnered with YYC Food Trucks and the Canadian Bear Balls and Poutinerie and the Family Squeezed Lemonade trucks will be present from 11:30 am to 4 pm, ensuring a day packed with enjoyment.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: The Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Cost: $15

What: This would be such an amazing event to enjoy with the whole family, and it is completely dog-friendly and completely free, with lots of great things to check out. There will be three performances by the unbelievable Global Pet Foods SuperDogs. You’ll also meet the stars of the shows with a SuperDogs “Pat N Chat” after the first and second shows.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: University District Discovery Centre – 4410 University Avenue

Cost: Free

Alternative rockers Death Cab for Cutie are coming to Calgary after their 10th studio album, Asphalt Meadows, came out last year. They are joined by Lomelda for a great night at the Grey Eagle Events Centre.

When: Monday, June 12

Time: 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: $108

What: Canada’s longest-running queer film festival returns to the iconic Globe Cinema for 10 days of queer films from around the world. This is the festival’s 25th anniversary, and it has something for everyone with documentaries, features, short films, and animations with several other special events to check out.

When: June 9 to June 18

Where: Globe Cinema

Tickets: Start at $11.90

What: If you liked him at Stampede last year, you’ll love him at the Grey Eagle. A Boogie wit da Hoodie is a multi-platinum artist from the Bronx, New York. The New York Times called him “the most promising young rapper the city has produced in some time.” His upcoming tour is for his fourth studio album, Me vs Myself, and the Canadian leg includes a stop in Calgary.

When: Tuesday, June 13

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: $141

What: One of the true signs of summer is floating on the water, and Illuminated Escapes Calgary is elevating that experience. This is one of the coolest experiences in the city, with kayaks lit up with LED lights to guide you along.

When: Open all summer

Where: Waterfront Park – 5225 101st Street NW

Tickets: Start at $60

What: Legendary rocker Burton Cummings makes his return to Calgary for what will be a fun night at the Grey Eagle. The Canadian Music Hall of Famer will bring all his hits to his fans for an unforgettable night.

When: Friday, June 16

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: $71

What: The perfect summer day seems to always include a swim. Here in Calgary, we have great options for both indoor and outdoor swimmers. Outdoor pools and splash parks open up this weekend!

What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: Now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: There are some really interesting events and performances happening all month long at Calgary Public Library locations across the city. From storytelling to history lessons to dreamcatcher making, there is something for everyone to learn from and enjoy.

Where: Calgary Public Library locations across the city

When: June 1 to June 29

What: The weather is turning around and camping season is here, which means it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.

Where: Various locations in and around Calgary

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: Now until October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Where: Bow and Elbow River

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Spot (@artspot.yyc)

What: Celebrate 15 years of arts and culture with Art Spot. There will be 70 local artists featured plus live music, performances, live art, activities, and a BBQ!

When: Saturday, June 17

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: 1723 9th Street SW

Tickets: Free

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: Error 404 is putting on a show at The Grand’s Flanagan Theatre that “transcends the boundaries of a traditional stage show.” The show’s inspiration comes from true stories within the Calgary community. Their aim is to capture the essence of the diverse human experience.

When: June 14

Where: Flanagan Theatre – 608 1st Street SW

Tickets: Start at $15