An adorable event is coming to Calgary as the Tails and Treasures event returns to the University District.

All the fun takes place on Father’s Day, June 18, at the University District Discovery Centre from 1 pm to 5 pm.

This would be such an amazing event to enjoy with the whole family, and it is completely dog-friendly and completely free, with lots of great things to check out.

There will be three performances by the unbelievable Global Pet Foods SuperDogs. You’ll also meet the stars of the shows with a SuperDogs “Pat N Chat” after the first and second shows.

Put your dog in the spotlight where it belongs with the Community Dog Show. You’ll have a chance to show off your dog’s best costume or trick.

There is also a smooch your pooch photo booth and a puppy pool party!

There will also be three music performances by the neo-soul band The Rondel Roberts Band.

When: June 18, 2023, from 1 to 5 pm MST

Where: University District Discovery Centre – 4410 University Avenue

Cost: Free