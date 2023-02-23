13 things to do in Calgary this weekend: February 24 to 26
It is the last weekend of February and there are so many great things to do in Calgary with a couple of fun tributes to check out.
Plus, learn about the history of a staple downtown and enjoy the outdoors (if the weather allows).
Here are 13 things to do this weekend in Calgary.
Go job hunting at the PepsiCo hiring fair
What: PepsiCo has lots of jobs available and is looking to change that this weekend at a hiring event in Calgary. Among the jobs posted in Calgary include full-time delivery driver, seasonal full-time general production worker, and seasonal full-time account merchandiser. PepsiCo says you can earn up to $15,000 this summer!
Where: 4815 78th Avenue SE
When: Saturday, February 25
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
- You might also like:
- "Dragons' Den" is hosting a casting call in Calgary next week
- Protests are planned for Jordan B. Peterson's Calgary appearance this week
- Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be part of a charity event this spring in Calgary
Learn about the history of Chinatown in Calgary
View this post on Instagram
What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.
When: Until April 30
Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Heritage Park
Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)
Enjoy a warm drink with YYC Hot Chocolate Festival 2023
What: YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially back for another celebration of all things sugary sweet, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers will compete to be crowned YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate. A portion of every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels.
When: February 1 to 28
Where: Participating locations across Calgary
Check out a unique take on Harry Potter
What: You can relive the magic of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban set to the music of the Calgary Phil performing John Williams’ unforgettable score. Take in the wonder of the hit franchise as you’ve never experienced it before.
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1415 14th Avenue NW
When: February 23, 24, and 25
Time: 7:30 pm
Hit up an outdoor rink for a skate
What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.
Where: Various locations across the city
Cost: Free
Commemorate Black History Month at the Military Museums
What: February is Black History Month. Join The Military Museums to commemorate Black Canadians and their contributions to the Canadian military. A presentation of stories and artifacts will tell the tales of these brave men and women, including the struggles of the No. 2 Construction Battalion. The exhibit will also tell the stories of today’s serving soldiers in the Canadian Armed Forces. Hosted by TMM volunteers, Indra Teekasingh and Allan Ross, the exhibit will be in the museum atrium and run all month.
When: Until February 28
Where: The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Cost: FREE
Get lost in the story of Mamma Mia at the Dancing Queen experience
What: The Dancing Queen, a Mamma Mia!-inspired dining experience, is returning to Calgary. This boozy experience offers the chance to jump straight into the much-loved movie to experience it for yourself. Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.
When: February 25 and March 25, 2023
Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $99 per person; buy here
Head out to a hill for some tobogganing
What: Tobogganing is a quintessential winter activity in Canada, and it’s the perfect budget-friendly way to get an adrenaline rush, enjoy some fresh air, and even get in a workout walking back up the hill after you go gliding down.
Where: Various locations across the city.
Go inside the game with Hockey: Faster Than Ever at Telus Spark
View this post on Instagram
What: There is a reason that hockey is known as one of the fastest games on Earth, and it is coming in fast for the ultimate power play at Telus Spark Science Centre. It is time to lace up some skates and learn about the technology, anatomy, and physics that go into this Canadian classic. Visitors will get to experience hockey like never before including learning about the origins and culture of the game, learning the rules of the game, jumping on the rink replica in The Science Lab, and seeing real game-used gear from hockey’s biggest stars.
When: From now until March 12
Where: Telus Spark — 220 St. George’s Drive NE
Tickets: General admission $26
Go tubing down the hills at Winsport
What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!
When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season
Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays
Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary
Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings
Try cross-country skiing around the city
What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!
Where: Various locations across the city
Get your tickets to Magyar Gala
What: In 1956, after WWII, a wave of Hungarians immigrated to Canada to start a new life. In an effort to keep ties with their homeland and cultural traditions, a group of former soldiers established the Calgary Chapter of the Hungarian Veterans’ Association, organizing their first dinner in 1956. Since then, that small dinner has transformed into a grand, formal, and celebrated yearly event featuring Hungarian traditions, dances, and one of the most unique cultural experiences Calgary has to offer. Tickets must be pre-purchased by February 27.
When: March 11, 2023
Time: 5 pm — Doors open at 4:30 pm
Where: Grand Ballroom at the Westin Downtown Calgary — 320 4th Avenue SW
Tickets/Admissions: Admission is $175 and must be pre-purchased before February 27, 2023. Tickets can be ordered through the website with varying payment methods available. No physical or electronic tickets are issued, guests must check in at reception to receive their table numbers.