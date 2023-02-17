Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be part of a charity event this spring in Calgary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is a Calgary icon who has done a lot for the city, and that will continue this year at a charity event.

Champions Charity Bash will go down Saturday, May 20, and if you are a fight fan, this will be for you.

The Hitman will be in attendance for a wild night at Max Bell. The event will feature a pair of Muay Thai contests from the Muay Thai World Cup based in Calgary.

Dungeon Wrestling, named after the famed Hart Family Dungeon, where Bret started his wrestling journey, will put on two contests as well.

Then those two worlds will come together for a special Muay Thai vs. wrestling extravaganza.

There will also be some boxing on the card with two White Collar Boxing matches and a celebrity boxing match with the celebs to be announced later.

If people getting punched isn’t your thing, the event also includes stand-up comedy and performances from local dancers and comedians.

The event also promises “Worldwide, Olympic, and local celebrity attendance.”

And it is all for a great cause. There will be a fundraising auction with limited-edition memorabilia with the proceeds going to KidSport, an organization helping to get kids involved in sports across Calgary.

This is the latest in a long line of charitable initiatives that Bret Hart has been involved with.

Hart’s post-wrestling focus has been on men’s health. He is a strong advocate for prostate cancer screenings after his own battle with the disease in 2016. He credits early detection as the reason he was able to beat it.

Last year, Bret Hart was honoured in Calgary by the Canadian Walk of Fame. He will also be celebrated by the Calgary Hitmen next month as they raise a banner in his honour to the rafters at Scotiabank Saddledome.

And, of course, there is also the Hitman Bar, which recently opened in Cowboys.

Champions Charity Bash

When: May 20

Where: Max Bell Arena (1001 Barlow Trail SE)

Tickets: Go on sale in March