YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially returning next week for another celebration of all things sugary sweet in 2022.

This year, the 11th annual festival will run from February 1 to 28, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers will compete to be voted YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate by Calgarians.

There are three categories for purveyors to compete for this year, including Best Hot Chocolate, Best Spirited Hot Chocolate, and the Cup That Runneth Over award.

Hot chocolate lovers can rate each hot chocolate they try either on the website or via the app.

A portion from every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels.

The list of participating vendors has finally been revealed. Check out all the spots to try during YYC Hot Chocolate Festival 2022.

When: February 1 to 28, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Calgary