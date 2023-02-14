The Dancing Queen, a Mamma Mia!-inspired dining experience, is returning to Calgary this month.

Coming to 17th Ave, with current dates for February 25 and March 25 now on sale, this boozy experience offers the chance to jump straight into the much-loved movie to experience it for yourself.

This is from the same team behind similar pop-up adventures in Calgary, like Tinseltown Christmas, the Peter Pan-inspired experience Neverland, and the Potion Putt boozy mini-golf experience.

Get your inner dancing queen ready for this musical event, aimed to feel like a sunny Greek island. Guests can expect to enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, and live performances to immerse everyone in this familiar love triangle story.

Mamma Mia! is a romantic comedy and musical based on the hit songs from ABBA, so get ready to sing along to tunes like “Lay All Your Love on Me” and “Voulez-Vous.”

Tickets are now on sale for $99. Each ticket includes a theatrical performance, a three-course Mediterranean dinner, and a disco dance party. It was incredibly popular the first time it came to YYC so don’t wait — tickets will go fast!

This event is strictly 18+.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

The Dancing Queen

When: February 25 and March 25, 2023

Where: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $99 per person; buy here

Instagram