Controversial author Jordan B. Peterson is coming to Calgary this week and with some people not happy, a protest has been planned.

The controversial Canadian clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and YouTube personality is coming to Calgary on February 26 and the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Ahead of that show, there is a protest planned with the organizers saying his views are dangerous and he should not be given a platform.

In the Instagram post, Drag Me To The Street stated, “Jordan Peterson is among the most despicable men in the world and Calgary is giving him a stage this weekend. He is a former disgraced psychology professor from Toronto and has risen to worldwide fame and fortune by being a loathsome stalking horse for the far right.”

The group goes on to say, “His goal is to seduce impressionable young men into joining his racist, hateful, anti-women, anti-trans, reactionary cult. There is a long list of reasons why this man is dangerous.”

The post concludes, “This is unacceptable and we must let him, his followers, and The Jubilee know that their ideologies are hurtful, dangerous, and not welcome in our community!”

Peterson is no stranger to controversy, but he has a devout group of followers. He gained notoriety in 2016 while a professor at the University of Toronto for his criticism of political correctness on campuses.

He is currently in the middle of a dispute with the Ontario College of Psychologists over sanctions placed on him for his social media use.

Peterson is on tour for his book published in 2021 titled Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.

The work is described as a self-help book. According to Wikipedia, the release was protested by some of the staff of the publisher, Penguin Random House.

This is the first of two shows Jordan B. Peterson is doing in Calgary with another show scheduled for May 21.

With files from Allison Stephen