All the best spots to find an outdoor rink in Calgary

It can be very cold in Calgary but sometimes the weather lets up and we can have some fun on an outdoor rink, and there are plenty of great options to choose from in our city.
The standards for when the rinks can open up change depending on the rink and who runs it.
On city-maintained rinks, skates, helmets, and skating aids are allowed. Meanwhile, on volunteer-run rinks, any hockey sticks or games are not allowed.
But no matter where you go in Calgary, there are amazing options to try out.
South Calgary
- Acadia – 8523 Addison Drive SE
- Altadore – 1908 47th Avenue SW
- Altadore – 3815 16th Street SW
- Aspen – 60 Aspen Hills Drive SW
- Barb Scott Park – 12th Avenue and 9th Street SW
- Beltline – 707 13th Avenue SW
- Britannia – 925 Crescent Boulevard SW
- Carburn Park – 67 Riverview Drive SE
- Cedarbrae – 475 Cedarille Crescent SW
- Chaparral – 135 Chaparral Valley Square SE
- Chinook Park – 91 Colleen Crescent SW
- Discovery Ridge – 3 Discovery Ridge Gate SW
- Eagle Ridge – 39 Eagle Ridge Place SW
- Elbow Park – 3820 13A Street SW
- Elbow Park – 307 – 39th Avenue SW
- Evergreen – 1150 Everidge Drive SW
- Fairview – 45 Flavelle Road SE
- Garrison Green – 2640 Dallaire Avenue SW
- Garrison Woods – 4220 Passchendaele Road SW
- Glenbrook – 4725 Graham Drive SW
- Killarney – 3620 Kildare Crescent SW
- Kelvin Grove – 1315 Kelowna Crescent SW
- Maple Ridge – 10828 Maplecrest Road SE
- Mayfair – 160 Malibou Road SW
- McKenzie Towne – 433 McKenzie Towne Drive SE
- Meadowlark – 623 58 Avenue SW
- North Glenmore Park – 7305 Crowchild Trail SW
- Olympic Plaza – 228 8th Avenue SE
- Ogden – 2324 74th Avenue SE
- Prince’s Island Park – 4th Street and 1st Avenue SW
- Ramsay – 2077 Ramsay Street SE
- Ramsay – 1120 10th Street SE
- Richmond-Knob Hill – 2433 26th Avenue SW
- Scarboro – 1628 Shelbourne Street SW
- Springbank Hill – 535 St. Moritz Drive SW
- Springbank Hill – 3804 Springbank Boulevard SW
- Thompson Family Park –1236 16th Avenue SW
- Walden – 34 Walden Heights SE
- West Springs – 148 West Grove Way SW
- Willow Park – 555 Winterbourne Crescent SE
- Woodbine – 257 Woodbriar Circle SW
North Calgary
- Big Marlborough Park – 6033 Madigan Drive NE
- Bowness – 4603 82nd Street NW
- Bowness – 9015 48th Avenue NW
- Bowness – 6307 Bowview Road NW
- Bowness Park – 8900 48th Avenue NW
- Bridgeland – 917 Centre Avenue NE
- Bridgeland – 424 9A Street NE
- Cambrian Heights – 600 Northmount Drive NW (Note: the Adopt-a-Rink is beside the Community run rink)
- Charleswood – 4316 Charleswood Drive NW
- Cougar Ridge – 625 Cougar Ridge Drive SW
- Hamptons – 10370 Hamptons Boulevard NW (Note: the Adopt-a-Rink is beside the Community run rink)
- Hidden Valley – 955 Panamount Boulevard NW
- Hillhurst – 1715 Broadview Road NW
- Houndsfield Heights – 1404 21st Street NW
- Huntington Hills – 130 Huntington Green NW
- Huntington Hills – 7831 Hunterquay Way NW
- Kincora – 1100 Kincora Drive NW
- Marlborough Park – 636 Marlborough Way NE
- Mayland Heights – 320 19th Street NE
- Mayland Heights – 2165 MacKid Crescent NE
- Mount Pleasant – 607 30th Avenue NW
- Nolan Hill – 155 Nolan Hill Drive NW
- North Haven – 1124 48 Avenue NW (Note: the Adopt-a-Rink is beside the Community run rink)
- Panorama – 400 Panamount Boulevard NW
- Prairie Winds Park – 223 Castleridge Boulevard NE
- Redstone – 371 Redstone Boulevard NE
- Renfrew – 605 14th Avenue NE
- Sage Hill – 235 Sage Valley Drive NW
- Scenic Acres – 345 Schooner Cove NW
- Sherwood – 264-100 Sherwood Place NW
- Silver Springs – 204 Silver Valley Road NW
- Skyview Ranch – 67 Skyview Ranch Street NE
- Sunnyside – 5a Street & 3rd Avenue NW
- Tuscany – 62 Tuscany Reserve Gate NW
- University Heights – green space between Utah Place NW and Utah Crescent NW
- Varsity – 25 Varsville Place NW
- Varsity – 4931 Viceroy Drive NW
- West Hillhurst – 616 28th Street NW
- West Hillhurst – 2325 Broadview Road NW
- West Hillhurst – 2132 2nd Avenue NW
- Winston Heights – 9 Marsden Road NE