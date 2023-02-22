PepsiCo looking to fill dozens of jobs at Calgary hiring fair this weekend

PepsiCo has lots of jobs available and is looking to change that this weekend at a hiring event in Calgary.
This is part of the national hiring day for PepsiCo, which has 300 jobs available across Canada, with several right here in Calgary.
The fair will take place this Saturday, February 25 at the company’s location at 4815 78th Avenue SE from 10 am to 2 pm.
Among the jobs posed in Calgary include full-time delivery driver, seasonal full-time general production worker, and seasonal full-time account merchandiser. PepsiCo says you can earn up to $15,000 this summer!
If this is something that interests you, you are encouraged to apply online ahead of time and then attend the event. There will be on-site interviews and potential on-the-spot offers for qualified candidates.
PepsiCo also requires you to bring two forms of identification to the in-person event.
- You might also like:
- Now hiring: Airbus is looking to fill hundreds of new jobs in Canada
- Parks Canada is hiring 100+ nature lovers and the pay is impressive
- 5 remote jobs available for people in Calgary
Hiring fairs are being hosted across the country, with others scheduled in Ontario, Quebec, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Delta, BC.
PepsiCo Hiring Fair Calgary
Where: 4815 78th Avenue SE
When: Saturday, February 25
Time: 10 am to 2 pm