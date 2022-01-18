Get your toboggan out: Here are the 22 Calgary hills where you're legally allowed to go sledding

Winter has settled in, and there are lots of ways to enjoy the season in Calgary, including flying down one of the city’s many sledding hills.
Tobogganing is a quintessential winter activity in Canada, and it’s the perfect budget-friendly way to get an adrenaline rush, enjoy some fresh air, and even get in a workout walking back up the hill after you go gliding down.
Calgary actually has a bylaw in effect stopping would-be tobogganers from sliding down any hills that haven’t been officially given the green light, but lucky for us, there are still quite a few locations on the list of city-approved spots.
And, if you want a hill to be considered for sledding, the City of Calgary says you can contact 311. A site assessment will be conducted, and a public engagement process will determine the location’s suitability.
Before we get to the fun, here are tobogganing safety tips suggested by the City of Calgary:
- Wear a helmet.
- Don’t start down the hill until the path in front of you is clear of people and obstacles.
- When walking back up the hill, avoid areas where others are sledding.
- Avoid dangling clothing like scarves.
- Don’t sled at night.
- Don’t go down the hill head first. Sit up or kneel instead.
- Get out of the way quickly when your sled stops.
It’s also important to note that all locations are weather dependent, and some parks may have hours that they’re closed, such as overnight, so be sure to do your research and make sure there’s enough snow before heading out.
Everyone has their go-to tobogganing spot (maybe it’s somewhere you’ve been going since you were a kid!), but if you’re looking to expand your horizons this winter, here are 22 hills in Calgary to go sledding.
Northwest Calgary
Confederation Park – 2807 10th Street NW, Calgary
Hidden Valley – 10504 Hidden Valley Drive NW, Calgary
Royal Oak – 9100 Royal Birch Boulevard NW, Calgary
St. Andrew’s Heights – 2504 13th Avenue NW, Calgary
Northeast Calgary
Big Marlborough Park (dry pond) – 755 Madeira Drive NE, Calgary
Deerfoot Athletic Park – 1503 16th Avenue NE, Calgary
Marlborough Community Association – 636 Marlborough Way NE, Calgary
Monterey Park – 2707 Catalina Boulevard NE, Calgary
Prairie Winds Park – 223 Castleridge Boulevard NE, Calgary
Rundle (dry pond) – 4120 Rundlethorn Drive NE, Calgary
Thorncliffe/Greenview – 5600 Centre Street NE, Calgary
Southwest Calgary
Bridlewood – 26 Bridleglen Road SW, Calgary
Glendale Park – 2225 45th Street SW, Calgary
Kingsland (dry pond) – 505 78th Avenue SW, Calgary (behind the Rose Kohn/Jimmie Condon Arenas)
Richmond Green – 2539 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Sacramento (dry pond) – 10404 Sacramento Drive SW, Calgary
Scarboro – 1737 14th Avenue SW, Calgary
Signal Hill – 2063 Sirocco Drive SW, Calgary
Stanley Park – 330 42nd Avenue SW, Calgary
Southeast Calgary
McKenzie Towne – 160 McKenzie Towne Drive SE, Calgary
New Brighton – 1750 New Brighton Drive SE, Calgary
Maple Ridge (dry pond) – 1127 Mapleglade Drive SE, Calgary
With files from Chandler Walter and Brooke Taylor