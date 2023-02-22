"Dragons' Den" is hosting a casting call in Calgary next week

Dragons’ Den is returning for a new season in 2023, and producers are coming to Calgary next week in search of the next big “thing” in business.

The show is hosting open auditions on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, from 10 am to 5 pm at Sandman Hotel City Centre.

Not only is this an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to appear on the hugely popular CBC TV show, but you may even get a chance to pitch your businesses to the Dragons, a panel of successful and wealthy Canadian business moguls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dragons’ Den (@cbcdragon)

“We can’t wait to see the incredible innovation and great ideas our Canadian entrepreneurs have to present,” said Dragons’ Den producers online.

As well as filling out an online form, entrepreneurs must film and upload a 30- to 60-second elevator pitch.

Successful applicants will have a chance to pitch their business and possibly earn real investment from the Dragons. Now that’s a worthy investment of your time.

Dragons’ Den is also holding casting calls in Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto.

When: March 4 and 5, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Sandman Hotel City Centre — 888 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Register: Online