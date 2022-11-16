Are you always searching for new brunch in Calgary?

Sundays feel like a sacred day, a day off before the work week starts that feels all your own. A fantastic brunch spot is an ideal way to fend off the Sunday scaries.

There are many great places for brunch in Calgary, but for those that try them all, it’s always exciting to find new spots worth going to.

Recently, several bars and restaurants have launched interesting, delicious, and non-traditional brunches menus for the first time — and we tried them all.

Here are six spots that now offer brunch in Calgary for anyone looking to explore the breakfast scene on the weekends.

Pigeonhole is one of the most popular places for dinner in Calgary, from the same restaurant group behind Major Tom, Lulu Bar, Lonely Mouth, and many more. Thankfully, it’s now more than a place to only enjoy in the evening.

This brunch menu includes sweet and savoury options like a croquette madam with brioche, pickles, mortadella, cheddar cream, and fried eggs, and souffléd pancakes with either brown sugar cream and orange syrup or duck confit and honeysuckle jus.

There is a savoury French toast here that really takes the classic dish up a notch from the regular butter and syrup. It’s made with thyme custard, maple syrup, brie, and hazelnuts, for a perfectly balanced breakfast meal.

Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Actually Pretty Good is one of the most popular places for pizza, along with sandwiches, pasta dishes, and appetizers like meatballs and chicken wings. And now, it’s a place for unique brunch options.

Pizza is not usually thought of as a concept that involves brunch, but this new brunch menu includes greens, bowls, and brunch pizzas. It officially launched on November 12.

There are five different loaded pizzas available during brunch, all of which are playful twists on breakfast dishes we know and love.

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

Native Tongues is one of the most popular places for tacos, margaritas, antojitos, and other authentic Mexican eats. And now it’s a place with the same large selection of options but to enjoy in the am on the weekend.

This brunch menu includes sweet and savoury options like the Sopecitos with fried masa cakes, refritos, queso fresco, crema, and iceberg lettuce, or the tasty Papas Fritas topped with garlic aioli and cilantro.

There is a brunch tostada here that is a must-order, made with frijoles, a fried egg, queso fresco, avocado, and watercress, with the option to add proteins including birria, carnitas, pollo, hongos, and refritos.

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Fortuna’s Row is an exciting new Latin American restaurant that has had people talking ever since it opened this summer.

It looks like what’s next for the buzzy restaurant is to enter the city’s fantastic brunch scene.

Having launched on October 15, Fortuna’s Row serves its contemporary Latin American cuisine with brunch dishes that are house-made twists on classic crowd favourites.

This upcoming brunch menu includes new dishes like the smashed avocado with a poached egg and panela cheese on sourdough toast. If you’d prefer something sweet, try out the pancakes that are served with house-made salted caramel chantilly and sesame praline.

Address: 421 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

Just in time for football season, this sports bar with a massive outdoor patio launched its new brunch menu on October 8.

This brunch menu includes new dishes like Hangover “Benny” Tots, Breakfast Enchiladas, and a Country Ham Benny served on rosemary focaccia bread.

Address: 211 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Wilde is one of the best places to eat in Calgary (and the highest), and now it is looking to become one of the best spots in YYC for brunch.

Kicking off just once per month is the Sunday Brunch Series which looks like a boozy and boujee brunch experience.

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

Address: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

