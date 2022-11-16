Miracle on First Street, aka a Christmas-themed cocktail bar event, officially kicks off in Calgary today.

This is a festive facelift of the award-winning Proof cocktail bar located at 1302 1st Street SW.

The Calgary cocktail joint offers kitschy holiday decor, Christmas-inspired drinks, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.

Some of the sips you can look forward to include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, to name just a few.

There will be no reservations for this, so just show up and grab a table that might feel more like Santa’s workshop up at the North Pole. Proof is open every day of the week until 1 am.

This experience launched on November 16 and runs all the way until Christmas Eve (December 24), so you will have tons of time to get into the holiday spirit.

It seems like the holiday season in YYC starts when Proof transforms into Miracle on First Street.

Miracle on First Street — Calgary

When: November 16 through December 24

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram