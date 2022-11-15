FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

Dining in the Dark: A blindfolded dining experience is coming to Calgary

Nov 15 2022
Have you ever gone dining in the dark before?

It’s said that when one of your five senses is taken away, the other senses are heightened.

At least, this is the theory behind a unique dining experience coming to Calgary next month.

This Dining in the Dark Christmas Edition experience is coming to Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar in YYC on Wednesday, December 21.

Guests will have a unique night out of enjoying a meal while blindfolded, leaving them in the dark the entire time. This is from the same team bringing other one-of-a-kind events, like the upcoming Potion Putt.

For this unique experience, you won’t know what you’re eating ahead of time, but you will get to choose from three different, colour-coded menu categories: meat, fish, or vegetarian. Diners will also be able to order their favourite festive tipples to accompany their food.

Without the aid of sight, diners will be forced to guess what’s on their plate.

The festive twists will come in the form of classic, tasty, and unique food dishes.

These wonderful culinary events have been planned in cities around the world, always taking place at “world-class and hidden gem restaurants.”

Dining in the Dark: Christmas Edition

When: Wednesday, December 21 at 6 pm
Where: Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar — 9823 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Price: Starting at $99

