10 fantastic food and drink specials offered during the Calgary Stampede

There are some pretty great food and drink specials around YYC during this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Sure, there are pancake breakfasts, barbecues, and wild Midway food items, but many of the city’s bars and restaurants like to get in on the festivities as well.

Whether it’s featured food items or specials on drinks, there are plenty of reasons to enjoy some of the best food spots Calgary has to offer.

Here are some of the best food and drink specials to watch for during the Calgary Stampede.

This saucy burger spot has created an ultimate Stampede sandwich with the Saucy Q.

This sandwich is a 4 oz smashed Alberta Beef patty, topped with a house-made BBQ sauce and crispy onions, and then smothered in Saucy Burger’s signature cheese sauce.

The best part is, from 2 to 4 pm every day of the Stampede, you can get two for the price of one.

Address: 1001 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Sammie Cafe has developed a fully loaded food menu just for the Stampede, from fried chicken and waffles to new cocktails, to delicious-sounding items like tempura miso bacon dipped in a house-made vanilla ice cream.

Address: 2205 33rd Avenue SW #113, Calgary

Ideal for a pre- or post-rodeo meal, Donna Mac has developed a coursed Stampede menu.

There are three starters to share, like the mini corn dogs with kewpie mayo and jalapeño relish, and then the main course — either a burger, perogies, or chicken sandwich — finished off with a sweet chocolate chunk cookie.

Address: 1002 9th Street SW, Calgary

The “very special Stampede deal” at the popular taco spot comes in the form of a coupon.

With every dine-in and takeout order, you’ll receive a free taco coupon. More tacos is always a beautiful thing to hear.

Address: 1414 Kensington Road NW #102, Calgary

An original Calgary Beer made by Village Brewery, this session ale has been developed to enjoy all summer long, but this release during the first weekend of Stampede is a great feature to celebrate with.

Address: 5000 12a Street SE, Calgary

There are SO many deals at the popular First Street Market AND it’s just a few minutes away from the Stampede grounds.

There’s a Stampede Breakfast Stack special from Friends with Benedicts, a hangover cure from Raw by Robyn, street-style Masala Bhutta at Saffron Street, and a Chuckwagon Burger from Hi-5 Burgers, made with smoked tomato and chili BBQ sauce.

There’s even more than that, plus a few drink specials for pre- or post-game.

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

$5 for tons of drinks at the conveniently located Bottlescrew Bills from 9 pm to 1 am.

Grab glasses of wine, 12 oz beers, or shots of Fireball for just $5 all Stampede long.

Address: 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

From noon to late, there are quite a few all-day Stampede specials to enjoy at this new 17th Avenue cocktail spot, including beers, shots, or grabbing three margaritas for $25.

Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This popular bar/club for games and partying is diving into the Stampede spirit as much as any spot.

There have been drag shows and industry parties, and there’s still more to come. Tuesday, July 12, guests can party at the Ole drink party, or enjoy all-day happy hour the next day with cheap drinks and $20 unlimited gaming.

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

$5 Jameson shots all day every day.

That feels like a classic drink special during the Calgary Stampede to us.

Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

