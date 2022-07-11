Wildhorse Saloon is a staple tent, stage, and event space at the Calgary Stampede every year.

Now, with over 20 different bars selling craft cocktails, beers, and more, along with some themed areas and food spots, it seems bigger and better than ever.

This tent comes from the Concorde Entertainment Group, the team behind such popular YYC spots as Lulu Bar, Major Tom, and Surfy Surfy.

It really is one of the best tents at the Calgary Stampede.

Dished checked out the tent on opening night and it was an absolute blast and felt like a must-do experience when checking out The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Wildhorse has daily concerts, which are the perfect backdrop for anyone lucky enough to get into the tent.

54-40, Prozzak, Bran Van 3000, Corb Lund, and others will all play the stage. There is no one genre that makes each night have an entirely distinct vibe. There’s even a Werk Drag Brunch the last Saturday.

The dance floor is non-stop, so bring your comfiest boots along.

On the outside of the tent is a massive space with fun games, cozy seating areas, one-of-a-kind food spots and over 20 different bars, like the Aperol Spritz area with cocktails and a fun vending machine for a chance to win prizes.

As for the food, there are some snacks to grab, along with different western barbecues and even Double Zero Pizza, cookies pies in a wood-fired oven.

This is a destination spot worthy of calling itself “the Greatest Stampede Party in Calgary.”

Wildhorse Saloon

Address: 500 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

