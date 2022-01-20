Offering something new for non-conformists is the Nue Cocktail Bar coming to 17th Avenue by late January or early February.

Intimate and elegant, this hip new spot is the perfect size for dates, but also large enough to socialize and meet people.

There is a cosmopolitan vibe here that feels authentic, not just because of the design of the room, but also because of the drinks and food served here.

The cocktails here are daring creations, expertly mixed up by the bartenders behind the wood. Expect the craft cocktail menu to be good-sized while also offering classic staples like the Manhattan, Margarita, or Negroni.

Changing up the normal happy hour time, this new bar will be running a “nonconformist hour” from 7 pm to 10 pm, featuring a deep line-up of original cocktails.

Regulars and new visitors here will always see fresh versions and creations of the craft cocktails since the bar program will be designing and creating original cocktails every single week.

The food will be mostly simple small plate appetizers like calamari, wings, and charcuterie boards.

Possibly the most exciting part of this new spot opening up is what it has planned for the summertime.

Once the weather is nice enough, a second-floor 17th Avenue patio will be opened, often featuring live DJ shows.

An official opening date has not yet been announced, but we will keep you updated on the opening of Nue Cocktail Bar.

Nue Cocktail Bar

Address: 608 17 Ave SW, Calgary

