Saucy Burger, the popular spot on Calgary’s 17th Avenue, is having its one-year anniversary on Friday, July 1.

To celebrate, it will be giving out free ice cream cones all day with every meal purchased.

Get to 1001 17th Avenue SW early because there might be lines for this epic anniversary deal, which falls on Canada Day.

In addition to the free cones, the team will also be launching a ton of new products and menu items.

Six new milkshakes are going up on the menu: vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, coffee, peanut chocolate, and Oreo. There will also be new saucy swirls added, which are similar to milkshakes but much thicker.

Saucy Dogs are another exciting addition to the Saucy Burger menu.

These are 100% Alberta Beef hot dogs served on Calgary’s Good Bread Roll, and there are four different kinds. The classic dog, chili dog, bacon and cheese dog, and the Mexican dog, topped with pico, sour cream, Saucy Signature Cheese Sauce, and green onions, will all be available on July 1.

There’s even a new meal added just for your pooch!

The burger joint will be open during its regular business hours on Friday: 10 am to 3 am.

Saucy Burger

Address: 1001 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

