Calgary Stampede 2022: New Midway food announced

May 17 2022, 1:21 pm
The Calgary Stampede is back in full swing this year, and so is all of the weird, wacky, and wonderful midway food we know and love.

The new lineup of grub and drinks that will be available at the grounds this July just dropped, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

And not to worry, your old favourites will still be available too. Enjoy corn dogs, cotton candy, funnel cake, mini donuts, and other classics throughout the Stampede Midway.

From sweet and salty to sour and spicy, here are 45 outrageous new foods coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.

1. CRAZY TONGUE PIZZA – Avatara Pizza

2. KOREAN SQUID INK CORN DOG – Big Coco’s

calgary stampede food

Koren Squid Ink Corn Dog (Calgary Stampede)

3. CAJUN FRIED CHEESE CURD POUTINE – Cheese Curds

4. POP ROCKS POPCORN CHICKEN – Chickys Chicken

5. DEEPFRIED OREO MINI DONUTS – Cin City Mini Donuts

calgary stampede food

Deepfried Oreo Mini Donuts (Calgary Stampede)

6. COOKIE DOUGH-NUT COOKIE DOUGH – Cookie Dough Stand

7. HONEY HABANERO ICE POPS – Cookie Dough Stand

8. WAFFLE COOKIE DOUGH ICE CREAM SANDWICH – Cookie Dough Stand

9. BAD BREATH LEMONADE – Drink a Fruit, From a Fruit!

10. HORCHATA PINEAPPLE – Drink a Fruit, From a Fruit!

calgary stampede food

Horchata Pineapple (Calgary Stampede)

11. LEMON MERINGUE LYCHEE LEMONADE – Family Squeezed Lemonade

12. DUCK POND LEMONADE – Family Squeezed Lemonade

calgary stampede food

Duck Pond Lemonade (Calgary Stampede)

13. SAMOSAS ON A STICK – Footlong Freak Fries

14. SAMOSA POUTINE – Footlong Freak Fries

15. FLAMIN CHEETOS FRIES – Fry Guys

16. UNAGI SUSHI TACO – Happy Fish

calgary stampede food

Unagi Sushi Taco (Calgary Stampede)

17. OCTOPUS RANGOON – Happy Fish

18. KIKIAM – Hungry Beast

19. CHILE LIME POPCORN SHRIMP – International Perogies

20. STEW BEEF RICE BOWL – Jamaican Mi Juicy

21. COTTON CANDY LEMONADE – Lemon Heaven

22. GLAZED DONUT GRILLED CHEESE – Melt Town Grilled Cheese

calgary stampede food

Glazed Donut Grilled Cheese (Calgary Stampede)

23. MAPLE GLAZED OREO DONUTS – Mini Donut Factory

24. UNICORN GLAZED DONUT STICK – Mini Donut Factory

calgary stampede food

Unicorn Glazed Donut Stick (Calgary Stampede)

25. JALAPENO CHEESY CAULIFLOWER BITES – Mr. Vegetable

26. BLACK FOREST MINI DONUTS – Ogopogo Mini Donuts

27. COOKIE DOUGH MINI DONUTS – Ogopogo Mini Donuts

28. CHIPOTLE PICKLE PHILLY – Philly Cheese Steak

29. PICKLE BUN SANDWICH – Philly Cheese Steak

calgary stampede food

Pickle Bun Sandwich (Calgary Stampede)

30. COTTON CANDY NOODLES – Saltspring Noodle Bar

calgary stampede food

Cotton Candy Noodles (Calgary Stampede)

31. DEEP FRIED MOCHI – Steve-O’s Sweets and Treats

32. DEEP FRIED STRAWBERRIES – Steve-O’s Sweets and Treats

33. STEVE-O’S FLAMIN HOT CHICKEN SANDO – Steve-O’s Sweets and Treats

34. KRAFT DINNER SOFT SERVE – Summerland Soft Serve

calgary stampede food

Kraft Dinner Soft Serve (Calgary Stampede)

35. MEAL WORM HOT DOG – Superbooth

36. CHILI CHEESEBURGER ONION – The Colossal Onion

calgary stampede food

Chili Cheeseburger Onion (Calgary Stampede)

37. BAO BAOS – The Dumpling Hero

38. PIG-KLE SANDWICH – The Dumpling Hero

39. BUTTERED FRENCH TOAST MINI DONUTS – The Little Donut Bakery

40. NANAIMO BAR MINI DONUTS – The Little Donut Bakery

41. CRICKET HOT DOG – The Wurst & Burger Shack

42. ELOTE CORN – Turkey Legs

calgary stampede food

Elote Corn (Calgary Stampede)

43. VEGAN CHILI CHEEZ BURGER – Vburger

44. KOREAN BBQ FRIES – Wings and Fries

45. OREO RICE – Wok This Way

calgary stampede food

Oreo Rice (Calgary Stampede)

