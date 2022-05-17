The Calgary Stampede is back in full swing this year, and so is all of the weird, wacky, and wonderful midway food we know and love.
The new lineup of grub and drinks that will be available at the grounds this July just dropped, and we can’t wait to share it with you.
And not to worry, your old favourites will still be available too. Enjoy corn dogs, cotton candy, funnel cake, mini donuts, and other classics throughout the Stampede Midway.
From sweet and salty to sour and spicy, here are 45 outrageous new foods coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.
1. CRAZY TONGUE PIZZA – Avatara Pizza
2. KOREAN SQUID INK CORN DOG – Big Coco’s
Koren Squid Ink Corn Dog (Calgary Stampede)
3. CAJUN FRIED CHEESE CURD POUTINE – Cheese Curds
4. POP ROCKS POPCORN CHICKEN – Chickys Chicken
5. DEEPFRIED OREO MINI DONUTS – Cin City Mini Donuts
Deepfried Oreo Mini Donuts (Calgary Stampede)
6. COOKIE DOUGH-NUT COOKIE DOUGH – Cookie Dough Stand
7. HONEY HABANERO ICE POPS – Cookie Dough Stand
8. WAFFLE COOKIE DOUGH ICE CREAM SANDWICH – Cookie Dough Stand
9. BAD BREATH LEMONADE – Drink a Fruit, From a Fruit!
10. HORCHATA PINEAPPLE – Drink a Fruit, From a Fruit!
Horchata Pineapple (Calgary Stampede)
11. LEMON MERINGUE LYCHEE LEMONADE – Family Squeezed Lemonade
12. DUCK POND LEMONADE – Family Squeezed Lemonade
Duck Pond Lemonade (Calgary Stampede)
13. SAMOSAS ON A STICK – Footlong Freak Fries
14. SAMOSA POUTINE – Footlong Freak Fries
15. FLAMIN CHEETOS FRIES – Fry Guys
16. UNAGI SUSHI TACO – Happy Fish
Unagi Sushi Taco (Calgary Stampede)
17. OCTOPUS RANGOON – Happy Fish
18. KIKIAM – Hungry Beast
19. CHILE LIME POPCORN SHRIMP – International Perogies
20. STEW BEEF RICE BOWL – Jamaican Mi Juicy
21. COTTON CANDY LEMONADE – Lemon Heaven
22. GLAZED DONUT GRILLED CHEESE – Melt Town Grilled Cheese
Glazed Donut Grilled Cheese (Calgary Stampede)
23. MAPLE GLAZED OREO DONUTS – Mini Donut Factory
24. UNICORN GLAZED DONUT STICK – Mini Donut Factory
Unicorn Glazed Donut Stick (Calgary Stampede)
25. JALAPENO CHEESY CAULIFLOWER BITES – Mr. Vegetable
26. BLACK FOREST MINI DONUTS – Ogopogo Mini Donuts
27. COOKIE DOUGH MINI DONUTS – Ogopogo Mini Donuts
28. CHIPOTLE PICKLE PHILLY – Philly Cheese Steak
29. PICKLE BUN SANDWICH – Philly Cheese Steak
Pickle Bun Sandwich (Calgary Stampede)
30. COTTON CANDY NOODLES – Saltspring Noodle Bar
Cotton Candy Noodles (Calgary Stampede)
31. DEEP FRIED MOCHI – Steve-O’s Sweets and Treats
32. DEEP FRIED STRAWBERRIES – Steve-O’s Sweets and Treats
33. STEVE-O’S FLAMIN HOT CHICKEN SANDO – Steve-O’s Sweets and Treats
34. KRAFT DINNER SOFT SERVE – Summerland Soft Serve
Kraft Dinner Soft Serve (Calgary Stampede)
35. MEAL WORM HOT DOG – Superbooth
36. CHILI CHEESEBURGER ONION – The Colossal Onion
Chili Cheeseburger Onion (Calgary Stampede)
37. BAO BAOS – The Dumpling Hero
38. PIG-KLE SANDWICH – The Dumpling Hero
39. BUTTERED FRENCH TOAST MINI DONUTS – The Little Donut Bakery
40. NANAIMO BAR MINI DONUTS – The Little Donut Bakery
41. CRICKET HOT DOG – The Wurst & Burger Shack
42. ELOTE CORN – Turkey Legs
Elote Corn (Calgary Stampede)
43. VEGAN CHILI CHEEZ BURGER – Vburger
44. KOREAN BBQ FRIES – Wings and Fries
45. OREO RICE – Wok This Way
Oreo Rice (Calgary Stampede)