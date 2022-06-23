30+ Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts announced so far
It might not be July yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to talk about Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts!
With the new Midway food items recently being announced, it got us thinking about all of the food at The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.
It’s never too early to get excited about pancakes.
- You might also like:
- Inside Calgary's Hawaiian-themed spot on Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list (VIDEO)
- Popular rum bar with island food FINALLY reopening in Calgary next weekend
- 10+ best H Mart snacks to get for under $10 (PHOTOS)
Here is a running list of all the Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts that have been announced so far.
View this post on Instagram
VCA District Animal Hospital & Urgent Care
One-Year Anniversary Stampede Breakfast
When: July 5 from 8 am to 12 pm
Where: 11154 – 11th Street NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Foothills Group
Renfrew Education Fundraiser! Free Pancakes, Bacon, and Coffee
When: July 8 from 7 am to 12 pm
Where: 9919 Shepard Road SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Allmakes Auto
Stampede Breakfast from Tikka N Tequila Food Truck
When: July 8 from 7:30 am to 10 am
Where: 224 41st Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Stampede Caravan “Breakfast for Dinner”
Stampede Breakfast with LIVE Entertainment
When: July 8 from 4 pm to 6 pm
Where: 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View County
Price: Free
MaxWell Capital Realty
Stampede Breakfast and LIVE Entertainment
When: July 9 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 75 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary
Price: Free
RE/MAX Complete Realty
Stampede Breakfast & LIVE Music
When: July 9 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 11450 29th Street SE #201, Calgary
Price: Free
OMO Teppan & Kitchen
5th Annual OMO Teppanyaki Green Tea Pancake Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 5222 Macleod Trail, Calgary
Price: Free
Beddington Heights & Huntington Hills
Stampede Breakfast and Family Fun
When: July 9 from 10 am to 12 pm
Where: 520 78th Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: Free
CFC
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: 155 A Maclaurin Drive, Calgary
Price: Free
MaKami College
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: NE Campus – Marlborough Mall 1600-3800 Memorial Drive NE, Calgary
Price: Free
St. Stephans and Glamorgan Church
Annual Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 4715 45th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free/Donation
Bells of Steel
Stampede Pancake Breakfast Event
When: July 9 from 10 am to 12 pm
Where: 4715 45th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Ismaili Muslim Community
25th Annual StampEid Breakfast
When: July 9 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
Where: 1128 45th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Annual Stampede Community Breakfast
Live music, Bouncy Castles, Sausages, and more
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 260 Midpark Boulevard SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Commons Church
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: 2404 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Price: Donation
Northside Bible Fellowship Church
Annual Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 2911 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary
Price: FREE
Seton YMCA
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 4995 Market Street SE, Calgary
Price: FREE
Rocky Ridge YMCA
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where:11300 Rocky Ridge NW, Calgary
Price: FREE
FAC Southwest
Stampede Breakfast with Live Music
When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 16520 24th Street SW, Calgary – Glenmore Christian Academy
Price: Free
Pacific Hut ALMUSAL 2022
Pinoy-Style Stampede Breakfast
When: July 11 from 7:30 am to 10:30 am
Where: 3231 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free
CrossIron Mills
Stampede Breakfast with Live Music
When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View
Price: Free
Eligeo & monday.com
Stampede Breakfast at Madisons 12|12
When: July 11 from 11 am to 2 pm
Where: 1212 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Bootleggin’ Breakfasts
Breakfast #1
When: July 12 from 8 am to 1 pm
Where: Westin Hotel Ballroom – 20 – 4th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Starting at $135
Hull Services
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 12 from 8 am to 12 pm
Where: 2266 Woodpark Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Coventry Services
Stampede Caravan Pancake Breakfast
When: July 12 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 130 Country Village Road NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Market Mall Shopping Centre
Calgary Stampede Pancake Breakfasts
When: July 12 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary
Price: Free
Binance Canada
Pancake Breakfast with Live Music
When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 140 4th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Bootleggin’ Breakfasts
Breakfast #2
When: July 14 from 8 am to 1 pm
Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 – 9th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB
Price: Starting at $149
St Mary’s University
Stampede Breakfast 2022
When: July 14 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 4500 Bannister Road SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Taking Strides Calgary
4th Annual Stampede Breakfast with Spolumbo’s Breakfast Sausage
When: July 16 from 9 am to 1 pm
Where: Rutland Park Community Association – 3130 40th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Township Shopping Centre
Stampede Caravan Pancake Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: Corner of Macleod Trail and 210th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free