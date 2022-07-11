Stampede week is in full swing and there are some pretty cool Calgary food events happening because of it.

This week has Calgary Stampede food events, as well as some amazing ones not part of the Greatest Show on Earth.

Here’s what anyone who loves Calgary food events can look forward to this week.

The Calgary Stampede means pancake breakfasts! Happening every day, most of these occur in the morning and are free for people to enjoy.

When: All week long

Where: Various locations

Every year, there are so many barbecues all over the city, and it’s never too early to get excited about grilled meats and vegetables.

There are a number of fun barbecues to check out, and thankfully, most are free.

When: July 6 to July 16

Where: Various locations

This Stampede show, happening on the Kitchen Theatre Stage at the BMO Centre Watch, is a chance to taste and be inspired by new flavourful creations.

When: Every day at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 pm

Where: Stampede Grounds

Drag brunches are an absolute blast, with live performances, boozy drinks, and plates of breakfast, if you’ve never been to one then now is the chance.

They seem like a perfect fit for the Stampede and there will be parties you won’t want to miss out on.

When: July 6 to July 16

Where: Various locations

Happening at the fine-dining spot at the YYC International Airport, the Yakima Social Kitchen and Bar is hosting an exclusive bourbon pairing dinner.

This restaurant is inspired by Aboriginal, Asian, and North American cuisine, and will be showcasing these flavours and ingredients with the bold taste of Bridgeland Distillery. There’s also going to be live music!

When: Thursday, July 14 at 6:30 pm

Where: Various locations

Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Saturday, July 16, from 10 am to 3:15 pm

Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac

Price: Starting at $155.90

Mix, mingle, and celebrate the beginning of summer and this newly renovated rooftop patio at First on tenth & Lofts.

With a Stampede-style cookout prepared by GRETA Bar, there’s going to be tons of fun and games on this roof. Cocktails, patio games, complementary line dancing lessons, and even a complimentary photo booth to capture it all will be available to anyone who visits.

When: Tuesday, July 12, from 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: 123 10th Avenue Southwest, Calgary