Calgary Flames six-time All-Star Johnny Gaudreau was just spotted post Battle of Alberta loss.

Tacos are known to cheer people up, and he visited the right place after losing to the Edmonton Oilers in five games.

The Calgary hero, who had 115 points last season (the most in his career), popped into Tu Taco for a meal this week.

Tu Taco in Kensington is known for its house-made corn tortillas, street tacos, tostadas, and burritos. Guests can also enjoy birria tacos, churro bites, churro cones, and cocktails. It’s a fairly new spot, but it has some of the best tacos in Calgary.

The restaurant’s owner, Marcela Ezeta, who was born and raised in Toluca, Mexico, was able to pose for a picture with the Flames’ winger.

He even autographed a Calgary Flames jersey for the team at Tu Taco.

“Flames in the Tu Taco kitchen today 🔥,” Tu Taco posted on Instagram. “thanks for dining in & the signature.”

The Calgary Flames were just knocked out of the playoffs, so it’s nice to see Johnny Gaudreau with a smile on his face. This summer, he becomes an unrestricted free agent, so hopefully, it’s not the last time we see him roaming around YYC.

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back, sports in full force, and more film sets shooting here.

The hobbits from Lord of the Rings and Alice Cooper were also recently spotted dining at some of Calgary’s most incredible places.

You never know who you’ll run into when you’re out in YYC!

Hopefully, next year, the Oilers will be the ones going for Tacos during the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Go Flames, Go!

Tu Taco

Address: 1414 Kensington Road NW #102, Calgary

Instagram