Calgary is gradually becoming a hotbed for film sets and that has resulted in many more major celebrity sightings.

And if there’s one thing we know about celebs, it’s that they love their food.

Lucky for them, Calgary is full of fantastic restaurants, cafés, and bars, sure to please even the brightest of stars.

From shouting spots out on famous talk shows to dining at one of the city’s most exclusive spots on the 40th floor, here are some major celebrity sightings and shoutouts from this past year.

Model Milk

Funny enough, these two were both appearing on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in April, promoting different projects filmed in Calgary.

They then started talking about their experience and brought up a popular restaurant on 17th Avenue.

“What’s it like up there,” Corden asked the two stars.

“Oh my, God,” said Edgar-Jones. “Have you been to Model Milk?”

To which Pascal replied, “I’ve been to Model Milk.”

“It’s the place,” added Edgar-Jones.

Nue Cocktail Bar

Canadian pop star and So You Think You Can Dance finalist Tate McRae was spotted at 17th Avenue’s newest cocktail bar at the end of April.

“The beautiful & Talented @tatemcrae gave us a visit!!” @nueyyc posted to Instagram. “Congratulations on the new album #iusedtothinkicouldfly.”

McRae, who was once called a “gift from God” by Paula Abdul, was likely taking some time off to celebrate her new album. She was also about to go on tour in the UK, Australia, and the US.

Model Milk

The second time Model Milk appears on the list!

In April, an iconic photo was taken when all four main hobbits from the Lord of the Rings trilogy of movies were spotted in Calgary.

Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), Billy Boyd (Pippin), and Dominic Monaghan (Merry) had a meal together, and it was definitely one for the fans.

The four attended the 2022 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, not too far from the popular restaurant.

Beebop Doughnut

Actor Andrew Garfield was spotted picking up a sweet treat from the Calgary donut shop last summer.

Garfield was in the city to film the first season of Under the Banner of Heaven, a new miniseries from FX Productions and Imagine Entertainment.

Garfield has been on a tremendous run lately, especially with his return as Spider-Man and his leading performance in the Academy Award-nominated Tick, Tick, Boom. It was one of Calgary’s most exciting celebrity sightings in a while.

Buffo Ristorante

The music icon, known for hits like Schools Out, Poison, and No More Mr. Nice Guy, popped into Buffo Ristorante for a meal in April 2022.

Cooper ordered the Seafood Arrabbiata, easy on the spice, and Diet Coke. He then graciously took photos with some of the members of staff who were on shift.

He was in town for his show at the WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park.

Ten Foot Henry

Superfamous comedian and celebrity Trevor Noah was also spotted in Calgary this year visiting one of Canada’s top 100 best restaurants.

The celebrity, known for his stand-up specials like Afraid of the Dark, Lost in Translation, and Pay Back the Funny, popped into Ten Foot Henry for a meal.

Noah sat at the popular chef’s bar, trying dishes like the tomatoes with herbs and whipped feta, the roasted chicken, and cauliflower served in a spicy gochujang sauce with sesame, scallion, and ginger.

Bridgette Bar

Viral sensation, singer, and rapper Bryce Vine was in Calgary performing at the Stampede, and he visited one of the most popular spots in town.

The musician, known for his massive hits like “Sour Patch Kids,” “La La Land,” and “Drew Barrymore,” popped into Bridgette Bar for a meal.

Bridgette Bar is a “chef-driven” bar concept in Calgary’s Design District, boasting a stunning rustic-chic mid-century vibe, complete with exposed beam ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, and open-flame cooking.

Major Tom

Legendary rapper Ja Rule was also in Calgary to perform at the Stampede, and he visited one of the most exclusive restaurants in town way up on the 40th floor.

The music icon, known for hits like “Always On Time,” “Livin’ It Up,” and “Mesmerize,” popped into Major Tom for a meal.

Ja Rule sat with friends at a larger table near the bar, offering cheers while waiting for the food to arrive. He was performing down the street from the National Saloon, one of the most impressive Calgary Stampede tents of 2022.