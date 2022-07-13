National Saloon is the newest Calgary Stampede tent this year and it’s an absolute blast.

This tent feels like a slightly smaller version of the iconic Wildhorse Saloon tent, but it’s definitely no less fun. The smaller space makes it even more fun, with more opportunities to run into people and strike up a conversation.

National is part of the Concorde Entertainment Group, which owns some of the most popular spots in YYC, like Lulu Bar, Major Tom, and Surfy Surfy.

It really is one of the best tents at the Calgary Stampede.

Dished visited the tent on opening weekend and it is definitely a must-do experience when checking out The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

National Saloon has plenty of concerts, which can be an unreal show to watch or be perfect background music while you party outside the tent.

Ja Rule, Bryce Vine, and others will all be playing on the stage, with DJ Pauly D from Jersey Shore having performed on the first night. There is no one genre that makes each night have an entirely distinct vibe.

Outside of the tent, it’s a comfortable space with fun games like corn hole and Jenga, cozy seating areas, one-of-a-kind food spots, and tons of different bars.

For food, there is Double Zero Pizza cooking pies in a wood-fired oven, and Clive Burger serving up smash burgers.

This tent is definitely a “one-stop-shop this summer for all your partying needs.”

National Saloon

Address: Behind National 10th – 341 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

