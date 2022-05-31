Canada's 100 Best Restaurants 2022 revealed

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants has unveiled its comprehensive list of the best spots to dine in 2022.

Now that travel is back in action, you can put this ranking to use and embark on a cross-country food tour if you’re keen.

It’s the 7th annual edition of this list, and it’s packed with great restaurants located from coast to coast.

Vancouver’s Published has taken the top spot on the list and Toronto’s Alo came in second. The latter has a history of coming in first on this list and has landed on other highly regarded rankings as well.

Vancouver’s St. Lawrence rounded out the top three spots on the much-anticipated list.

These eateries were chosen by food critics, chefs, restaurateurs, food-savvy patrons, and industry experts from across the country who were selected to vote for the annual list.

Here are Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2022.

1 Published (Vancouver)

2 Alo (Toronto)

3 St. Lawrence (Vancouver)

4 The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, ON)

5 Langdon Hall (Cambridge)

6 Vin Mon Lapin (Montreal)

7 Edulis (Toronto)

8 Canoe (Toronto)

9 Boulevard (Vancouver)

10 River Café (Calgary)

11 Sushi Masaki Saito (Toronto)

12 Major Tom (Calgary)

13 Bar Kismet (Halifax)

14 Giulia (Toronto)

15 Dreyfus (Toronto)

16 Beba (Verdun)

17 Monarque (Montreal)

18 D.O.P. (Calgary)

19 Shoushin (Toronto)

20 Giulietta (Toronto)

21 L’Express (Montreal)

22 Shokunin (Calgary)

23 Oca Pastificio (Vancouver)

24 Le Mousso (Montreal)

25 Hawksworth (Vancouver)

26 Joe Beef (Montreal)

27 Bernhardts (Toronto)

28 Don Alfonso 1890 (Toronto)

29 Kissa Tanto (Vancouver)

30 Pompette (Toronto)

31 Montréal Plaza (Montreal)

32 La Quercia (Vancouver)

33 Mimi Chinese (Toronto)

34 Scaramouche (Toronto)

35 Est (Toronto)

36 Eight (Calgary)

37 Pluvio (Ucluelet, BC)

38 Bar Isabel (Toronto)

39 Pastel (Montreal)

40 North & Navy (Ottawa)

41 AnnaLena (Vancouver)

42 Hexagon (Oakville)

43 Riviera (Ottawa)

44 Supply and Demand (Ottawa)

45 Pichai (Montreal)

46 Tojo (Vancouver)

47 Testu Sushi Bar (Vancouver)

48 L’Abattoir (Vancouver)

49 Jun I (Montreal)

50 Alice (Ottawa)

51 The Pine (Collingwood, ON)

52 Le Vin Papillon (Montreal)

53 Alma (Outremont)

54 Primal (Saskatoon)

55 Maison Publique (Montreal)

56 Atelier (Ottawa)

57 Beckta (Ottawa)

58 Nora Gray (Montreal)

59 Milos (Montreal)

60 Il Pagliaccio (Montreal)

61 Botanist (Vancouver)

62 Hearth (Saskatoon)

63 Nupo (Calgary)

64 20 Victoria (Toronto)

65 Marconi (Montreal)

66 The Inn at Bay Fortune (Bay Fortune, PEI)

67 La Tanière (Quebec City)

68 Maenam (Vancouver)

69 Gia (Montreal)

70 Île Flottante (Montreal)

71 La Cabane d’à Côté (St-Benoît de Mirabel, QC)

72 Ten Foot Henry (Calgary)

73 Bearfoot Bistro (Whistler)

74 Maque (Winnipeg)

75 Savio Volpe (Vancouver)

76 Quetzal (Toronto)

77 Les Fougères (Chelsea, QC)

78 Say Mercy! (Vancouver)

79 Baan Lao (Richmond, BC)

80 Enigma (Toronto)

81 Mastard (Montreal)

82 Lulu Bar (Calgary)

83 Close Company (Winnipeg)

84 Beaumont (Montreal)

85 Paloma (Montreal)

86 JinBar (Calgary)

87 Orchard (Calgary)

88 Battuto (Quebec)

89 Araxi (Whistler, BC)

90 Cioppino’s (Vancouver)

91 Elena (Montreal)

92 Alobar (Yorkville)

93 Fogo Island Inn (Newfoundland)

94 Alma (Toronto)

95 Bacchus (Vancouver)

96 Nightingale (Vancouver)

97 Arvi (Quebec City)

98 Foreign Concept (Calgary)

99 Aburi Hana (Toronto)

100 Joso’s (Toronto)