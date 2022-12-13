Calling all Deville Coffee lovers!

Quickly becoming one of the most popular coffee spots in the province, Deville is opening another YYC location next month.

This new outpost will open sometime in January at the Calgary International Airport in Westjet arrivals. There are some great places to grab a bite to eat at the YYC Airport, and this new cafe is going to be one of the most popular ones.

Starting in Calgary back in 2008, Deville has grown extremely quickly.

There are currently 12 locations in Calgary, with this new spot becoming number 13. There is also one in Kelowna, one in Edmonton, and three that just opened in Vancouver.

The dedicated following for this local coffee shop is for a good reason.

Fresh and creative sandwiches are served out of Deville Coffee, and it also gets its baked goods and treats delivered to its locations from some of the best bakeries in Calgary.

The coffee here is well known for being high quality, using only direct trade coffee beans. The ingredients for making the espresso-style drinks at Deville are typically organic and made in-house.

With so many locations and even more opening soon, it’s clear coffee lovers are big fans of the coffee, atmosphere, and food here.

An official opening date has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates on this new space for incredible coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEVILLE COFFEE (@devillecoffee)

Deville Coffee – YYC Airport

Address: Westjet arrivals – Calgary International Airport – 2000 Airport Road NE

Instagram