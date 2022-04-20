Legendary rocker Alice Cooper spotted at Calgary restaurant

Legendary rock star Alice Cooper was just in Calgary, and he visited one of the most incredible spots in town.

The music icon, known for hits like Schools Out, Poison, and No More Mr. Nice Guy, popped into Buffo Ristorante for a meal.

Buffo is a casual neighbourhood restaurant known for rustic Italian fare with a flair for fine dining. The setting is a vibrant and contemporary one, which was undoubtedly made more exciting by the presence of the hard rocker.

So what does “the Godfather of shock rock” order for dinner at a neighbourhood Italian restaurant?

Cooper ordered the Seafood Arrabbiata, easy on the spice, and Diet Coke. He then graciously took photos with some of the members of staff who were on shift.

Cooper was just in town for his show at the WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park on April 14. He is in the middle of the Alice Cooper 2022 Tour, with the next tour date today in Seattle.

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrities sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back and more film sets shooting here.

A certain 17th Avenue restaurant recently even had a shout-out on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

You just never know who you’re going to run into when you’re out in YYC!

Buffo Ristorante

Address: CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram