Calgary Stampede concerts to check out this week: July 10 to 16

The first weekend of the Calgary Stampede is in the books but the concerts aren’t slowing down. It’s actually the opposite.

This week is filled with more major names in every genre you can think of.

Here is a list of all the concerts coming to Calgary this week for Stampede.

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $99.99

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Monday, July 10

Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent

Tickets: $49.03

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Wildhorse Saloon

Tickets: $25

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: $49.69

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 4 pm

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 9 pm

When: Monday, July 10

Where: Whiskey Rose Saloon Tent

Cost: $22.48

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $99.99

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent

Tickets: $81.76

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Wild Horse Saloon

Tickets: $25

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: $61.91

When: Tuesday, July 11

Where: Whiskey Rose Saloon

Tickets: Start at $43.63

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $99.99

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: $37.22

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Wild Horse Saloon

Tickets: $25

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: Doors at 4 pm

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Wednesday, July 12

Where: Whiskey Rose Saloon

Tickets: $17.19

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: $110.77

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: NTNL Saloon

Tickets: On Sale June 8

When: Tuesday, July 13

Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent

Tickets: $106.10

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $49.99

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Wild Horse Saloon

Tickets: $25

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 4 pm

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 4 pm

When: Thursday, July 13

Where: Whiskey Rose Saloon

Time: $22.48

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $39.99

When: Friday, July 14

Where: The Back Alley Calgary Stampede Events tent

Tickets: On sale now.

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: $86.34

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Oxford Stomp at Wildhorse Saloon

Tickets: Start at $59

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 4 pm

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Ranchman’s patio

Time: 5 pm

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 9 pm

When: Friday, July 14

Where: Whiskey Rose Saloon

Tickets: Start at $22.48

When: Friday, July 14

Where: NTNL Saloon

Tickets: $20

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $29.99

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $50.75

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: The Back Alley Calgary Stampede Events tent

Tickets: Starting at $96.73

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: $61.91

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 12 pm

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Ranchman’s patio

Time: 5 pm

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 4 pm

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 9 pm

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Whiskey Rose Saloon

Tickets: $22.48

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

When: Sunday, July 16

Tickets: $79.99

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: The Back Alley Calgary Stampede Events tent

Tickets: Starting at $51.19

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: The Back Alley Calgary Stampede Events tent

Tickets: Starting at $105

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Ranchman’s

Tickets: Free

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission