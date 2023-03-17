The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Calgary restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Calgary that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Calgary restaurants that closed this winter.

Con Mi Taco (@conmitaco)

“Our popup will end on our three-year anniversary on March 14th,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “We’ll be open and still sling’in tacos until the last one sells out. Don’t miss out on this because we’ll definitely miss all of you.”

Address: 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

This Ebar served up everything from espresso drinks to locally sourced pastries to made-to-order smoothies. Healthy snacks and grab-and-go lunch options also made this a go-to choice for shoppers.

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Bazille (@bazillesonocollection)

Tucked away in the Nordstrom, Bazille was a bistro serving Italian classics in a chic and inviting setting. It was definitely one of the best spots to eat at CF Chinook Centre.

It isn’t just the restaurant that’s closing — Nordstrom is closing all of its stores in Canada by the summer. Sadly, this includes all of the restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

This Calgary cocktail bar, which only just opened in April of 2022, has closed. Located at 608 17th Avenue SW, it’s sad to see this one shutter so quickly. There was even a celebrity sighting here in its short time being open.

The team didn’t announce anything on social media. One day, it was just closed. On Google, it’s listed as temporarily closed, so here’s hoping the team will return to Calgary’s downtown cocktail scene soon.

Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Milk Tiger (@milktiger_yyc)

The Milk Tiger team announced its closure in a sudden Instagram post.

“Things aren’t going that well so we have decided to close,” stated the post.

“It’s crazy to think that in order to serve you a Sazerac 15 years ago we had to get a specialty importer’s license to bring Peychaud’s Bitters into Alberta.”

We will miss the elevated diner-style food, like the meatloaf, devilled eggs, green bean casserole, and a mac n’ cheese recipe that changed things up by using gnocchi.

Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary

“With saddened Hearts the Rose and Crown will be closed permanently,” stated the team in an Instagram post. “Thank you for all the love and support over the years.”

This is an iconic Calgary pub and has been a fixture of the community for more than 35 years.

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

