There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

While so many amazing restaurants opened this winter, we are looking ahead to a brighter and warmer season: spring. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

Here are eight Calgary restaurant openings to get excited about this spring.

This modern dive bar aims to be a spot for vegan food, punk music, and dancing.

It’s also the new concept from the team behind The Buckingham in Edmonton, and it will be replacing what was Broken City.

Address: 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

The menu here has steamed dumplings (pork and beef), steamed pork siomai, boiled pork dumplings, and wontons. They’re simple, handmade, delicious, and best enjoyed with the house-special dipping sauce or grandma’s special hot chili oil.

Address: 1000 Centre Street N, Calgary

The menu here is still under wraps, but besides specializing in fried chicken, the team is “currently working on creating something fantastic.”

BeaverTails, one of Canada’s most iconic and well-known dessert chains, recently unveiled some big expansion plans for 2022. It looks like Calgary is on the list and hopefully, it’ll be this spring.

Address: Corner of 17th Avenue and 7th Street

The Concorde Entertainment Group is behind some of the absolute best restaurants and bars in the city, including Lulu Bar, Major Tom, Model Milk, and Lonely Mouth.

Any CEG opening comes with a level of excitement, but Sweet Loretta is rumoured to be the dream project of president and CEO Victor Choy, so this low-key opening feels particularly special.

Address: 715 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Located at 126 10th Street NW, this aims to be an exciting new addition to the Kensington community. There are already so many amazing places to eat here, and this is one more option with a focus on plant-based dishes.

Address: 126 10th Street NW, Calgary

This is a popular spot known for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles, and it posted on Instagram that it guarantees a YYC opening sometime in 2023. Here’s hoping it’s springtime!

Address: TBD

From the team behind the YYC Pasta Bar, one of Calgary’s best spots for pasta, this new concept aims to launch this spring.

Opening at 412 Memorial Drive, this kitchen and bar will serve brunch, an all-day menu, and plenty of pasta all with a beautiful view of the downtown skyline and Bow River. There will also be a patio in the summertime.

Address: 412 Memorial Drive, Calgary

