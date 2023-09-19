The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Calgary restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, some are reaping very soon, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Calgary that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Calgary restaurants that closed this summer.

The Allium was known to most vegetarians of Calgary already, but it always felt like a secret spot to most, even though it was located in the heart of the city. It’s sad news to see it shuttered, and its last day was at the end of May.

Address: 211a 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

“We just wanted to let everyone know that Diamond Bakery will be closing on July 2,” the Calgary Chinatown Instagram stated in a recent post.

“After 30 years of serving our community delicious buns and egg tarts, the owner has decided to retire.⁠”

It has been a staple for the Chinatown community, so it’s sad to see the local bakery shutter, especially after such a long time.

It wasn’t too long ago (August 2022) that Grumans closed its 230 11th Avenue SE location because the lease ended and ownership had chosen not to renew.

“We will be closing down our Garrison Curling Club location effective July 1,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

It isn’t all bad news, though.

“Don’t worry, our Britannia location will still be there for all your deli cravings.”

Known for its contemporary Asian cuisine, this spot for inventive dishes and cocktails won several awards during its time, like landing on Canada’s Top 100. It’s sad news to see it leaving after eight years in business.

It’s not all bad news, though. The team recently opened the new Bar Chouette, an exciting French-influenced contemporary wine and cocktail bar in Calgary.

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

This bar and restaurant in the heart of the Mission community has been a go-to watering hole for sports and good times. Located on 4th Street, this spot was an old-school dive bar that offered local beer, spirits, wine, snacks, sports, and games.

Address: 1919 4th Street SW, Calgary

Thankfully, it’s just the cafe portion of this concept that will be closing. The last day of service will be on Monday, September 4.

The team posted the news in an Instagram post.

“After much review, it has become clear that the cafe portion of Socality House has not been a sustainable part of the business in its current form,” stated the post.

Address: 831 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Known for its 1950s-inspired vibe, this soda shop served up milkshakes, burgers, candy, and ice cream. It’s sad news to see it leaving after a very impressive 23 years in business.

The final day will be on Monday, September 4. The news was recently shared on Instagram.

Address: 121 Centre Avenue W, Black Diamond

