There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In September, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from tasty hot pot to iconic dessert spots. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

Here are eight Calgary restaurant and bar openings to get excited about next month.

While many hot pot establishments focus on communal dining with large offerings, the menu here specializes in individual hot pots that are adorable, unique, and delicious.

This newest outpost just began construction (by Build It) at the Shepard Regional Centre, with an official grand opening date yet to be announced.

Address: Shepard Regional Centre – 4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

This new spot promises to transport diners to the streets of Seoul by recreating the atmosphere and vibe that you might feel by checking out all of the Korean street stalls. Some of the menu items will include Korean street food like egg rolls and even the fun cooking style of Korean-style hot pot.

Address: 1-512 6th Street SW, Calgary

This space will feature an astonishing 7,000 square feet of dining space, which will include an island bar and a 1,135-square-foot glass-covered patio.

Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this exciting new menu will be available soon when the restaurant officially opens.

Among the dishes offered are pancakes, bennies, and omelettes for breakfast, while some of the lunch and evening options are cauliflower fritters, crispy baby scallops, melon salad with feta, beef burger, and a vegan vegetable loaf. There are even a few BBQ options, like brisket and boneless ribeye.

Address: 3220 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This secret and hidden concept will be a themed bar, replicating the vibe, atmosphere, drinks, and remixed music of the Prohibition Era in the 1920s. This room will offer the chance to feel dangerous and reflect on a time back when alcohol was banned and people had to sneak around to drink and have fun.

Address: It’s a secret!

Back in April, the team announced it would be opening sometime in the fall of 2023. We didn’t have a location yet, but we do now: 110 8835 Macleod Trail SW.

Construction has started, so here’s hoping that it opens in September. Specializing in Indonesian food, the award-winning menu here has consistently appealed to vegan and non-vegan diners in Edmonton.

Address: 110 8835 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Opening soon, this new outpost will be located on the corner of 17th Avenue and 7th Street. It’s an exciting addition to the vibrant area with many great places to grab a bite. It’ll be nice to have this right here in YYC and not just crave it every time we drive to Canmore or Banff.

It’s opening sometime in September, so stay tuned.

Address: 738A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

