Prohibition Lounge, a new bar inspired by the cocktail culture of the 1920s, is opening soon in Calgary.

Located in the heart of Calgary on the city’s iconic 17th Ave, this exciting new spot is aiming to be one of the best speakeasy bars in YYC.

Ownership is hoping for an August 1 opening.

The secret and hidden concept will be a themed bar, replicating the vibe, atmosphere, drinks, and remixed music of the Prohibition Era in the 1920s. This room will offer the chance to feel dangerous, back when alcohol was banned, and people had to sneak around to drink and have fun.

Some of the cocktails here will come with a show or special props, like the Moonshine, the Bootleggers Brew, or the Public Enemy No. 1. There will also be a full food menu made up of appetizers, mains, and desserts.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening of this low-key bar.

Prohibition Lounge

Address: (It’s a secret)