The Danish Canadian Club in Calgary has reopened after a temporary closure.

“We are back from our August closure… rested and ready to welcome you back into the comfort of the Club,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

“See you there!”

It’s only been a month, but this popular spot has been missed. Located beside the hugely popular Sweet Loretta Bar, this cultural hub feels like a hidden gem.

The Danish Club is a “club for all Canadians,” with events, banquet facilities, and the fantastic Mermaid Inn restaurant. It’s one of the few places in the city where you’ll find fishy Scandinavian delights in an extraordinary room called the “restolounge.” Located in the Beltline area, the name of this place plays homage to Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid.

Some of the unique and delicious options on the menu here include shrimp on French toast, home-style liver plates, handheld sandwiches, Wiener schnitzel, fish and chips, orange stir fry, and more. It definitely seems like a food spot that instantly transports you from YYC.

Keep an eye out for the popular Danish Buffet held here once a month.

