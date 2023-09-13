Earls: Popular chain opening new location in Calgary this month

Earls is one of the most popular chain restaurants in Canada and Calgary is getting another location.

The Canadian-owned restaurant recently announced that a new location would be coming soon to Calgary to the Southcentre Mall, making just one more great place to eat there. That time is almost here.

The opening date is set for Thursday, September 21.

There are just over 68 locations currently across North America, with the majority in Canada.

We can’t wait to see the views, atmosphere, and food dishes that this new one will offer.

This space will feature an astonishing 7,000 square feet of dining space, which will include an island bar and a 1,135 square-foot glass-covered patio.

“We truly wanted this Earls location at Southcentre Mall to reflect the lifestyle and energy of our Calgary guests,” said Christine Meijer, vice president of operations, in a press release.

“Calgary is a very important market to us where we have deep ties to the community and guests. We wanted to create something stylish and special, uniquely for this location, and are thrilled to continue to service the Calgary South community.”

Earls is the first choice of many diners when choosing a reliable chain restaurant to grab food and drinks. At lunch and dinner, the space is bound to be very busy with families, dates, business meetings, and more.

We recommend ordering the Hunan Kung Pao.

Earls – Southcentre Mall

Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Instagram