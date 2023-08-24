Delmonico, an interesting new restaurant, will open soon in Calgary.

Opening up on 17th Avenue, this new concept specializes in Western fusion cuisine.

“We’re dedicated to creating a dining experience that seamlessly fuses tradition with innovation, all while offering warm hospitality that feels just like home,” the team states on its website.

Offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this exciting new menu will be available soon when the restaurant officially opens.

Among the dishes offered are pancakes, bennies, and omelettes for breakfast, while some of the lunch and evening options are cauliflower fritters, crispy baby scallops, melon salad with feta, beef burger, and a vegan vegetable loaf. There are even a few BBQ options, like brisket and boneless ribeye.

Will this become one of the best restaurants in YYC? Time will tell, but it’s in an amazing location if it lives up to the hype.

Stay tuned for all announcements regarding this new fusion restaurant opening inside Shaganappi Plaza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delmonico (@delmonicoyyc)

Delmonico

Address: 3220 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram